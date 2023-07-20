Trump hires 'D Team' attorneys because he's a 'difficult client': Ex-Trump lawyer

Donald Trump has had consistent difficulties surrounding his attorneys, including some of them being investigated or hit with disciplinary proceedings for Trump-related misconduct, and his failure to obtain top-tier counsel falls in part to his own history, according to a former Trump attorney.

Michael Cohen, who is currently engaged in litigation against Trump after first serving as his lawyer, was on CNN on Tuesday evening to talk about the legal peril his former boss now faces.

"How hard is it for him to find good lawyers right now for all of these various cases?" the host asked.

"It's very difficult, and that's why he is surrounding himself with what we would probably have referred to as the D Team. These Folks are far from the A Team, let me put it that way," said There's a reason why he can't get that, and the reason is he is an incredibly difficult client he doesn't listen to advice, he doesn't want your advice. He wants to tell you how to handle the case, despite the fact that he has no legal degree, and no legal training other than, of course, being involved in the multitude of legal cases over the course of his five decades of business. That doesn't make for a lawyer."



Cohen said Trump's habit of not paying his bills is also catching up to him with lawyers.

"On top of that, he doesn't pay. That is obviously part of the reason why I am taking him, after four years, and we are going to be before a jury. This is a real, serious problem. He doesn't want to listen to advice, he doesn't pay. In all fairness, as a lawyer, who needs him?"



Watch the video below or click here.

