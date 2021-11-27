'Dangerous' Trump will disrupt coverage of the 2024 election: ABC's Karl

In an interview with Deadline, ABC White House correspondent Jonathan Karl predicted a Donald Trump run for the presidency in 2024 will present even more and new problems for reporters covering his third presidential bid, saying it will be one of the "greatest challenges" they will ever face.

In the interview where he explained how he was able to write his bombshell book "Betrayal: The Final Act of the Trump Show," Karl was asked what the future holds for the former president should he make a third stab at running -- and how the press should cover it in light of how the ex-president left office casting a cloud of suspicion about the 2020 election results.

In Karl's opinion, Trump has become more dangerous and reporters should proceed with caution.

Noting the way Trump was able to create confusion late election day 2020, by preemptively claiming he was going to win as the results showed the opposite, Karl suggested, "How do you cover a candidate who is effectively anti-democratic? How do you cover a candidate who is running both against whoever the Democratic candidate is but also running against the very democratic system that makes all of this possible?"

"I think it's tremendously challenging, because you know that — especially now, more than ever — that he is just saying things that are not true, that are designed to misinform, that are designed to erode credibility and belief in our electoral system. And it's actually dangerous," he told Deadline. "So how do you cover a debate? How do you cover a speech? How do you sit down for long live interviews with him as a candidate? I think these are really difficult questions because he is obviously not a typical candidate."

Adding that the New York businessman never was a "typical candidate," Karl claimed -- after four years in office and the way he left office -- the Trump will present new difficulties.

"Now he has been demonstrated to be a candidate that is trying to destroy the very system that makes this election possible. And yet we cover campaigns. That's what we do," he explained before warning, "It is a very difficult, precarious situation, and I don't know how it is going to play out, to be honest."

You can read the whole interview here.