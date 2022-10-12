Trump loses another round in defamation case filed by rape accuser

The board cited a complete lack of probable cause behind the challenges and voted 4-1 to dismiss the complaint. The only vote in opposition was Pat Gartland, the Cobb County Republican Party appointee.

"Four people submitted separate challenges listing specific Cobb County voter registrations they believe should be canceled. Kennesaw resident Gary Allen challenged 30 registrations," reported the Marietta Daily Journal. "Karyl Asta challenged 38 registrations and Henri Asta challenged 21 (the Astas are a married couple from north Cobb). Marietta resident Eugene Williams challenged 63."

IN OTHER NEWS: 'Legal loophole': MSNBC’s Hasan explains 'the wonky rule' that could turn Clarence Thomas into Trump’s secret weapon

They claimed that they used the U.S. Postal Service National Change of Address database to find the people who were registered in both Cobb County and elsewhere.

"Unlike past voter challenges, which have focused on voters alleged to have moved out of state, all of the challenges considered Monday were related to addresses which were reportedly incomplete," reported the Georgia Recorder. "Asta and Williams cited addresses missing apartment or unit numbers, or in the case of a number of Kennesaw State University students, missing dorm numbers.



Cobb County isn't the only one, the Recorder warned, citing Chatham County as another place where people are being removed from the rolls at the last minute.

Oct. 11 was the last day to register to vote in Georgia, so removing the people the day before the registration deadline means those removed wouldn't be able to reregister in time to vote in November.

READ: Judge scolds Capitol-storming honor student for not using 'reason and common sense' she learned in debate club

"The mass voter challenges typically filed by Republicans cropped up in the weeks following the 2020 presidential election in which former President Donald Trump’s loss to Democrat Joe Biden included defeats in swing states like Georgia and Michigan," said the Recorder. "Prior to the January 2021 Senate runoff elections in Georgia, right-wing group True the Vote compiled a list of 364,000 voters to challenge."

If the name "True the Vote" sounds familiar it might be because the Texas Tribune reported last month that they are being sued for hacking data and targeting a small election vendor with a racist campaign that involved "slanderous lies or a participation in criminal acts." The tea party group was also sued by a North Carolina megadonor who gave them $2.5 million to prove there was widespread voter fraud.

Eugene Williams asked if the 1,350 Cobb voters even existed, if “everything you send to them is going to return undeliverable."

What conservative groups typically do is send cards or letters to people they suspect of having moved or filed a change of address. If the letter comes back as undeliverable they then complain that the person is an ineligible voter.

ALSO IN THE NEWS: Another Trump lawyer slapped with an ethics complaint

In a controversial election overhaul, Georgia gave any individual the ability to question the legitimacy of an unlimited number of voters in a county. The group VoterGA and other residents have challenged thousands of registered voters. Most of the complaints say that they aren't complying with eligibility laws because their mailing addresses are incomplete. So, if an address is missing the apartment number, for example, the group challenges the voter.

The League of Women Voters said that VoterGA has challenged 25,500 voters in the state when only 1,800 were real.

"A purge attempt by the Gwinnett County Board of Elections resulted in the board rejecting most challenges in the upcoming election on Nov. 8 and contested votes from 2020, although hundreds of registrations remain under review," said the Recorder.



Due to so many voters being challenged, Savannah TV station WTOC told voters on Monday that they might want to verify their addresses before casting their ballots. Chatham County Election Board Chairman Colin McRae also suggested that the registrar will send out notices to the voters

“The people who have incomplete address information are going to need to show it in order to be able to vote and there’s very few of those, but they would have received notices at their mailing address asking that we need your information on your residential address,” McRae said.