New revelations about the Donald Trump era continue to be revealed, it was only on Thursday that the federal government revealed new details on the 2016 Trump campaign's collusion with Russia.

But the New York Times editor who literally wrote the book on Trump and Deutsche bank is worried about one of his sources.

David Enrich, author of Dark Towers: Deutsche Bank, Donald Trump, and an Epic Trail of Destruction, posted a plea for help on Twitter.

"Val Broeksmit -- a longtime source about Deutsche Bank -- is missing," Enrich tweeted, complete with Broeksmit's @BikiniRobotArmy handle.

"He was last seen on April 6 in Los Angeles, his girfriend says," Enrich reported.

He noted a missing persons report was filed with the Los Angeles Police Department.

"I am very worried about Val's safety. Please spread the word," Enrich urged.



