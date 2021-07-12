Every night at dinner Trump sits at his table and rambles to anyone in earshot: report

When Michael Wolff wrote "Fire and Fury," it shredded Donald Trump using stories that the author overheard while sitting on a West Wing couch and speaking to White House aides. In his new book, he describes the former president as excited to see him, even though Wolff was "mean."

"When Trump finished with the senator and saw me, it was like he was seeing his best and oldest friend. He said, those books you wrote were very mean and very wrong. But I don't blame you. I blame my people who talked to you," Wolff told Der Spiegel in an interview.

While at dinner, Wolff described Trump rambling on about anything and everything but not to anyone in particular, just anyone within earshot.

"Mar-a-Lago opens up to this patio with probably 40 tables," Wolff described. "He's there every night, right in the middle, and there's a little red rope that goes around where he and Melania sit. It's not really 'dinner.' They are more like the bride and groom at a wedding party. The whole night people come up to them to kiss the ring while he has a monologue going. It doesn't really matter who he's talking to, it's just kind of a spray, and whoever is in front of him gets sprayed with the conversation. I, too, became a prop. Michael Wolff, the world's greatest writer, blah, blah, blah."

