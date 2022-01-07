'Wretched' Republicans have chosen to believe Trump's obvious 'BS' in fear of their voters: Morning Joe
MSNBC's Joe Scarborough burned Republican lawmakers for avoiding a moment of silence for Capitol police officers who died as a result of the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Only one GOP lawmaker, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), showed up for the ceremony marking the one-year anniversary, and she was joined by her father, former vice president Dick Cheney, and the "Morning Joe" host blasted her Republican colleagues for siding with Donald Trump's lies against democracy.

"The Republican Party now taking the position that a riot at the United States Capitol, where people were deliberately trying to stop an insurrection or commit sedition against the United States of America, that came to try to stop the counting of votes, which, by the way is sedition against the United States of America, and the fact that people are offended when you call it that or call it an insurrection speaks volumes," Scarborough said.

Scarborough praised the "more aggressive" tone of President Joe Biden's speech, but he said the state of affairs also made him sad.

"I guess if you are in a political party where you think the truth is somehow ideological," Scarborough said. "He rallied the mob to attack the U.S. Capitol, that's what the former president did. Biden said the former president watched it from the White House private dining room and did nothing. We have testimony from all of his staff members, that's exactly what he did, that he spread a web of lies about elections. He did that."

Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell has called Biden the duly elected president, and many other Republicans condemned the former president's actions a year ago, but most GOP lawmakers now refuse to challenge Trump's lies.

"[That's] what Mitch McConnell talked about and what Republicans have said time and time again, unless, of course, they're scared of their own voters," Scarborough said. "He pointed out that 93 United States senators disagreed with him and said he was lying about a stolen election that his own attorney general called that stolen election, and I am quoting attorney general [William] Barr here, saying that Donald Trump's claims were nothing but, quote, bullsh*t."

Governors and state legislatures rejected Trump's lies, more than 60 federal judges and courts also rejected those lies and the U.S. Supreme Court also rejected those lies -- but Republicans have endorsed them.

"Those are objective truths that we all know that you can get judicial notice of in any court in the land, and yet that was triggering to Trumpists yesterday who were doing their best 'Baghdad Bob' to say that there was nothing to see here and to move along," Scarborough said. "I do think yesterday served a useful purpose, and not only for remembering the sacrifices of those Capitol Hill cops but also just to, once again, cast a light on just how wretched the House Republicans have become."


