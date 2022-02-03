'Scam from the very beginning': Morning Joe explains how newly revealed memos expose Trump's 'intent' to steal the election
MSNBC

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough said the latest reports on Donald Trump's efforts to undo his election loss show it was a "scam" from the start.

Newly revealed legal memos show the twice-impeached one-term president's allies intended to send alternate electors as early as mid-November, as part of an effort to pressure vice president Mike Pence to undo an election loss that wasn't officially determined at that point, and the "Morning Joe" host said that revealed the entire effort was bogus from the start.

"What were they doing?" Scarborough said. "Look at the states where he was claiming there were scam results. Wisconsin had a Republican legislature, Pennsylvania had a Republican legislature, Michigan had a Republican legislature. We said on this show months ahead of time, counted Election Day, count all of the votes Election Day, because there was a proposal to do it like Florida does, or else this is exactly what is going to happen and it happened."

"Florida, another swing state, had a Republican legislature," he added. "Georgia had a Republican legislature. I mean he -- and a Republican secretary of state and Republican governor. Again, this is Donald Trump -- this all shows intent, that it was just a scam from the very beginning."

READ: John Roberts should retire this year — here are 3 reasons why


02 02 2022 08 15 38 www.youtube.com

SmartNews