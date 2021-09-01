Trump rages at Dominion lawsuits with profane rant: 'They’re trying to silence people'

Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday unleashed a profane rant about forces that he claimed are trying to "silence people" from speaking about the 2020 election.

While speaking to conservative radio host John Fredericks, Trump said that President Joe Biden is "brilliant" because "he cheated on the election."

"He has a group of smart people that are very devious," he opined. "And Republicans, I mean, honestly they don't cheat or they're not good at cheating and I'm not asking them to cheat. We want fair elections. But the Democrats cheat on elections."

The former president went on to complain about lawsuits from Dominion Voting Systems and social media companies that ban conservatives. While Dominion has not sued Trump personally, the company has gone after attorneys and news outlets for spreading misinformation about the election.

"It was a rigged election and I'll say it loudly," he proclaimed. "You know, they want to silence people with that shit. I have to speak the truth. I just speak the truth."

Trump argued that he only won in 2016 because "we got them by surprise and they said we'll never let that happen again."

"The angriest person there is right now is Hillary Clinton because she told them, 'Why didn't you do that for me?'" he asserted. "We won this last election in a landslide."

