'It starts and ends with crowd size': Twitter reacts to bombshell testimony about Trump sending armed mob to Capitol
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at a rally on the Ellipse on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, near the White House in Washington, D.C., shortly before his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol. - Yuri Gripas/Abaca Press/TNS

A former White House aide revealed that Donald Trump knew his supporters were armed on Jan. 6, 2021, but he wanted them let into his rally anyway and then sent on to the U.S. Capitol.

Cassidy Hutchinson, a former aide to White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, told the House Select Committee that Trump was aware some of his supporters were carrying weapons before his speech at the Ellipse, but he was "furious" that some of them were shut out by the Secret Service and wanted metal detectors removed because he didn't think they were there to hurt him.

He then wanted them sent to march on the U.S. Capitol.









SmartNews