Trump's endorsement may do more harm than good in deep-red Alabama

Donald Trump's endorsement is highly coveted in deep-red Alabama, but his track record isn't all that great there.

Rep. Mo Brooks won the former president's backing in a crowded GOP Senate primary after hyping Trump's election lies at the Jan. 6, 2021, "Stop the Steal" rally, but the lawmaker ran afoul of him by telling a Trump rally crowd to move beyond the 2020 election, reported AL.com.

“I’m disappointed that he gave an inarticulate answer, and I’ll have to find out what he means,” Trump said. “If it meant what he sounded like, I would have no problem changing [my endorsement] because when you endorse somebody, you endorse somebody based on principle. If he changed that principle, I would have no problem doing that.”

However, the twice-impeached former president's endorsement does not always lead to electoral success in Alabama.

Just ask Luther Strange and Roy Moore.

Trump backed Strange in the 2017 primary election to hold onto the Senate seat to which he was appointed to replace Jeff Sessions, but he lost a runoff to former Alabama Supreme Court chief justice Roy Moore -- who lost the general election to Democrat Doug Jones despite earning Trump's endorsement.

However, Trump did pick the winning candidate in a 2018 GOP primary when he endorsed incumbent Rep. Martha Roby, who defeated Democrat Bobby Bright, and he also picked former Auburn football coach Tommy Tuberville in his 2020 primary before defeating Jones in the general election.