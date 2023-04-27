Donald Trump is pitching himself as the Republican establishment as he faces criminal charges in New York and potential prosecution elsewhere.

The twice-impeached former president has finally rallied GOP elected officials behind him as he seeks the 2024 nomination, after surging to a lead over his strongest challenger, Florida Gov. Rob DeSantis, despite his indictment by the Manhattan district attorney's office, reported the Washington Post.

“Trump is going to be the nominee, I think it’s inevitable,” said Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO). “After what Alvin Bragg did, I think that Donald Trump is absolutely going to be the nominee, and yeah, I’ll support him.”

The ex-president's team has shown extensive polling to GOP leaders, said one person who has been asked for an endorsement, and argued that they should get behind the inevitable winner.

“The more people Donald Trump gets behind him the more clear it is that the new establishment is the Trump party,” said Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT). “If I were President Trump, I’d like the endorsements, but it does kind of cement the idea that the swamp has moved and he’s in the middle of it.”

DeSantis still hasn't even officially entered the Republican primary, but his poll numbers have sagged against the former president in the lead-up to his expected announcement.

“Trump has certainly moved forward, and it looks like DeSantis is stagnant,” said Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), who has backed Trump.

But Republicans remain wary of Trump's impact on down-ballot races after repeatedly failing to take the Senate majority and barely taking the House in 2022, and some voters are ready to look for someone younger who has less baggage -- despite the endorsements from the GOP establishment.

“I love all the policies of Trump, but I’ll get the same policies with Ron without the drama,” said Michael Digregorio, a 60-year-old Republican from New Hampshire.