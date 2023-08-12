Experts raise alarm Trump won't leave after 4 years if he wins in 2024

Donald Trump would likely try to hold onto power even after four years if he were to win the 2024 election, according to some experts.

Trump, who already appeared to take any steps he could to retain power after losing the 2020 election, could face legal jeopardy after leaving office a second time, prompting some to wonder what he might do to eliminate the risks of potentially going to prison upon leaving the White House at the end of a potential second presidential term.

HuffPost reports that Mac Stipanovich, a longtime Republican consultant in Florida, is one individual who thinks Trump might do anything to stay in power.

“If Donald Trump is elected president in 2024, there is literally no predicting the future of representative democracy in America. The one thing we can be sure of, if past is prologue, is that there is no length to which he would not go to remain in power, including attempting to delay or cancel the 2028 election altogether,” Stipanovich reportedly said. “The man is a no-kidding existential menace to the republic.”

A former Barack Obama lawyer had similar thoughts.

"'The former president didn’t fully come to understand his powers or to abuse them until the very end of his term,' said Norm Eisen, a lawyer in Obama’s White House who later worked on the first impeachment of Trump for extorting Ukraine," the outlet reported. "'Necessity is the mother of invention, and that includes autocracy.'"

The HuffPost article also quotes former Republican National Committee chairman Michael Steele.

“Trump learned from the ‘mistakes’ of relying on institutionalist and ‘deep state’ puppets who refused to adhere to his will when he required them to,” Steele said, according to the report. “He will not make that mistake again.”

