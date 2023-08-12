Watch: Far-right activist Ammon Bundy arrested at high school football fundraiser

Far-right activist Ammon Bundy was reportedly arrested at a high school football fundraiser on Saturday.

Bundy, who was slapped with 8-figure damages by a jury in July in a defamation trial brought by an Idaho hospital he harassed, was arrested on a contempt charge at an event for Emmett High School football. He was arrested on a warrant for contempt charges during a legal battle with St. Luke's Health System, KTVB reported.

"Records at the Gem County Jail show that he was arrested for a contempt charge out of Ada County. He will have an option of bonding out at a $10,000 bond," the outlet reported on Saturday. "If he does not bond out, he will be held in the jail over the weekend, speak with a judge Monday morning and then be transported to the Ada County Jail within 24-48 hours of when they schedule a hearing."

The contempt charge is purportedly connected to the St. Luke's case, in which a jury ordered that Bundy and another individual, Diego Rodriguez, must pay St. Luke's and other plaintiffs more than $52 million.

"KTVB spoke with Erik Stidham, the attorney for St. Luke's, who said the contempt warrant has several components, including charges about intimidating witnesses who would testify in the trial, failure to pay monetary damages and failing to comply with court orders," the outlet reported. "Although the trial is over, those warrants do not go away. Stidham said he did not know why it took him so long to be arrested."

