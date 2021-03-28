Trump politely cut off during Fox News rant: 'I know your time is valuable'
Only forty-eight hours after Donald Trump admitted to Fox News that he has a lot more free time after being banned from Twitter, a host on the same network invoked his "valuable time" to end an interview as the former president ranted about the destruction of America.

"Do you feel like you have a lot more time on your hands without being on Twitter so much?" Laura Ingraham asked on Thursday.

"Actually, I do," Trump replied. Actually, I do, it's very true."

Trump's time came up again on Saturday.

"It's a very dangerous situation, it's horrible for our country. They're going to destroy our country," Trump ranted from his retirement at Mar-a-Lago.

"Alright," Jeanine Pirro said. "President Trump, thank you so much for being with us, I know your time is valuable."