Trump admits he has a lot more free time after getting kicked off of Twitter
www.rawstory.com

Former President Donald Trump attempted to spin it as a good thing that he was kicked off Twitter for inciting violence with his "Big Lie" about election fraud.

During a Thursday evening interview with Laura Ingraham, the former leader of the free world admitted that he has a lot more free time after his permanent suspension.

"Do you feel like you have a lot more time on your hands without being on Twitter so much?" Ingraham asked.

"Actually, I do," Trump admitted. Actually, I do, it's very true."

Trump also offered his praise for the press releases he has been sending after his Twitter ban.