Fraud evidence against Trump revealed in new book

A new tell-all book by a former Manhattan prosecutor reveals the district attorney's case against Donald Trump is largely the same as the bank fraud lawsuit filed against him by the New York attorney general.
Mark Pomerantz, a former assistant district attorney who quit that case in frustration, led a team of local county prosecutors who collected evidence that Trump routinely lied about his property values to banks, insurers and property appraisers, and his forthcoming book they determined that bank fraud was the strongest case against the former president, according to a source who spoke to The Daily Beast.
The source with knowledge of the book, People vs. Donald Trump: An Inside Account, due out Tuesday, briefed a reporter for the website and explained that the bank fraud case was the strongest case against the ex-president, but Pomerantz writes about at least two others.
Prosecutors worked for years to find evidence that Trump broke state laws by falsifying business records to cover up hush money payments to porn actress Stormy Daniels, in a case that landed his former attorney Michael Cohen in prison, but four sources said the DA's office was hampered by jurisdiction issues due to related violations of federal campaign finance laws.
The underlying case in New York was a misdemeanor, and prosecutors weren't willing to go after the former president on such a weak case, according to the sources.
Prosecutors worked a third case for years alleging the Trump Organization faked business records to enrich executives and avoid taxes, and the sources said that was easy to prove, and resulted in the conviction last year of chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg, and two Trump companies were ordered to pay $1.6 million in fines.
“The documents speak for themselves,” all four sources said in separate interviews.