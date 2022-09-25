'Everything right now is going bad for Donald': former advisor

Appearing on MSNBC's "The Sunday Show," former Donald Trump lawyer Michael Cohen said the past week was nothing but a parade of bad news for his former boss and that the possibility that Trump will end up in court facing New York Attorney General Letitia James could prove to be very costly.

Reacting to James filing a civil suit against Trump and his three eldest children for fraud -- and asking for a $250 million fine -- Cohen said the fine and additional penalities could grow to be even bigger.

"First of all they had an opportunity to settle," he told host Jonathan Capehart. "We don't know what the facts behind that are. However, the $250 million pursuant to the 200-page 200 direct age indictment 200-page indictment by our unshakable attorney general, attorney general, that's the base that she is looking for. That's not the ceiling."

"We're talking about anywhere, in my estimation, based upon the documents that I know the attorney general has, I suspect that they're probably looking at somewhere between $750 million, to 750 million to one billion dollars in penalties and fines. fines."

"So, do I think the Trump organization is trouble? Absolutely," he added.

"Do you think Trump is finally on the road to be held legally accountable?" host Capehart later asked.

"The answer is yes," he replied before later adding, "Everything right now is going bad for Donald."

