Less than half an hour after Yahoo! News Chief Investigative Correspondent Michael Isakoff revealed on Monday that all thirty-four indictments filed by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg against former President Donald Trump for falsifying business records are Class E felonies, Trump threw a tantrum on his Truth Social app.

Once Trump turns himself in on Tuesday, Isakoff learned from a source "who has been briefed on the procedures" that "a New York City police arrest report summarizing the charges against Trump will then be prepared and entered into the court system before he is led into a courtroom to be formally arraigned on the charges, none of which are misdemeanors."

Isakoff also noted that "a spokesman for Trump said the former president's legal team had not seen the indictment or been briefed on the details."

Trump blew a proverbial gasket when he saw Isakoff's exclusive exposé, targeting President Joe Biden, Isakoff, Bragg, United States Department of Justice special counsel Jack Smith, and the latter two men's spouses while parroting Fox News host Jesse Watters' allegations that it was Bragg who spoke with Isakoff. Trump also declared that there was "no crime" committed by himself.

8:40 p.m.:

Wow! District Attorney Bragg just illegally LEAKED the various points, and complete information, on the pathetic Indictment against me. I know the reporter and so, unfortunately, does he. This means that he MUST BE IMMEDIATELY INDICTED. Now, if he wants to really clean up his reputation, he will do the honorable thing and, as District Attorney, INDICT HIMSELF. He will go down in Judicial history, and his Trump Hating wife will be, I am sure, very proud of him!

8:51 p.m.:

D.A. BRAGG JUST ILLEGALLY LEAKED THE 33 points of Indictment. There are no changes or surprises from those he leaked days ago directly out of the Grand Jury. No Crime by Trump. What a MESS. Bragg should resign, NOW!

11:15 p.m.:

Speaking of LEAKS, Special 'Prosecutor' Jack Smith (What did his name used to be?) leaked massive amounts of information to The Washington ComPost. This is illegal, and I assume this Radical Left Lunatic, much to the chagrin of his Trump Hating wife and family, will be PROSECUTED? He is a totally biased Thug who should be let loose on the Biden Documents hidden in Chinatown, and the 1,850 BOXES secretly stored in Delaware, which Biden REFUSES to give up. Biden is guilty of Obstruction, I am not!

