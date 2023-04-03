Attorney Mike Davis lashed out at judges in New York over reports that former President Donald Trump could be slapped with a gag order when he is arraigned on Tuesday.

Davis, the founder of the conservative Article III Project, appeared Monday on The War Room with Steve Bannon to talk about Trump's indictment over hush money payments to porn star Stormy Daniels.

"We're hearing reports that this judge in New York may put a gag order on President Trump," Davis said. "That would be outrageous if this judge did this. This is clearly a political drive-by shooting against President Trump by this Manhattan D.A. Alvin Bragg, the Soros-backed Manhattan D.A. It's clearly a political hit job."

According to Davis, Bragg brought charges against Trump because Republicans are investigating President Joe Biden's family for corruption.

"If this judge imposes a gag order on Trump, that should be immediately appealable," he insisted. "The gag orders protect the defendant's Sixth Amendment right to a fair trial. And defendants have First Amendment rights. So if the defendant wants to speak, I can't understand why a judge would put a gag order on that."

"The gag orders are supposed to be on the prosecutors that are going out there and making statements that violate the defendant's Sixth Amendment right to a fair trial," the attorney continued. "The gag orders are not supposed to be on defendants."

Davis said that a gag order on Trump would show bias on the judge's part.

"We don't have any good judges left in New York," he asserted. "They're all a bunch of liberals and even worse leftists. And in Manhattan, what is it, like 95% against Trump? There's no chance he's going to get a fair trial here from the judge or the jury."

Sources have told Business Insider that a gag order is "extremely likely" in the case.

Watch the video from Real America's Voice at this link.