Joe Biden mocks Trump by drinking water with one hand — and the crowd goes wild
Screengrab.

At a campaign rally in Virginia for Democrat Terry McAuliffe's gubernatorial campaign, President Joe Biden mocked Donald Trump's weird way of drinking water with both hands.

Trump has required two hands to drink a glass of water:



Following one of the incidents, the hashtag for "Trump is not well" trended nationwide on Twitter. Trump was angered enough by the mockery he had received that attempted to prove critics wrong during a campaign rally a week later.

On Friday, Biden mocked Trump by easily drinking a glass of water with one hand.



