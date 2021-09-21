Trump didn't want to build golf course in Africa because he feared getting mauled by lions: Woodward
Donald Trump golfing at Trump International Golf Club West Palm Beach (Twitter)

Peril, the new book by reporters Robert Costa and Bob Woodward, has revealed a slew of bizarre anecdotes about former President Donald Trump and his life post-presidency.

One detail in Peril described Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) and Trump playing golf with Gary Player, an 85-year-old South African winner of major tournaments.

Graham was hoping to persuade Trump to stay loyal to the GOP and help get more Republicans elected. Player was trying to help Trump with his swing. He was using his big club and an erratic swing. Player tried to urge more "control" and "toning it down, swinging less extravagantly."

Costa and Woodward said Graham saw it as a metaphor for Trump's entire political career, though one could argue his life.

Player suggested that he would build a golf resort in Africa, but the president made it clear he was concerned about being eaten by lions.

"What happens, Gary, when two lions look out and say, 'You know, that's a pretty thick guy. I'd like to eat him. Let's go eat him,' " Trump joked.

"Well, they've got fences and stuff," Player explained.

"You mean they can't climb over a fence?" Trump asked according to the book. "If you get in a Jeep, they won't come into the Jeep."

"How do you know they won't come into the Jeep?" Trump asked.

"I'm not betting my life on it," Graham said.

During his presidency, Trump referred to those coming from Africa as "sh*thole countries."

The book Peril goes on sale Tuesday.

Raw Exclusives SmartNews