Trump golfing with Lindsey Graham got him to sign stimulus -- days later: White House official

Republicans are scrambling to explain why Donald Trump refused to sign the coronavirus stimulus after spending days on vacation in Florida without signing the bill.

In a new report in The Washington Post, a "senior official administration" granted anonymity suggested that Trump signed the bill on Sunday because he golfed with Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-GA) on Friday.

"The frantic campaign to persuade President Trump to sign a massive spending and coronavirus relief bill came to a head on Christmas Day, on the greens and fairways of West Palm Beach, Fla.," the newspaper reported. "In the days before Christmas, Trump indicated to advisers and allies that he was inclined to dig in and fight. But the Christmas trip to the links with Graham, in particular, appeared to shift Trump's thinking, according to one senior administration official who spoke on the condition of anonymity to candidly discuss the president's decision-making process."

"The best opportunity to get him on anything is to get out on the golf course with him and just talk," the official said. "And Lindsey was out there."

Trump had also been out there -- on the golf course -- the day before.

Earlier in December, Trump's golf swing was caught on camera.



