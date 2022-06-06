Trump-fatigue has overtaken some Republicans tired of playing the 'fealty game': report

With another round of primaries slated in Wisconsin, Nevada and Missouri looming, NBC News is reporting that Republicans are bracing for more reporting on Donald Trump's influence on the GOP and his constant meddling in their state's elections which has produced little more than "chaos" -- and they are tired of it.

Add to that, they have grown tired of the ever-present former president sucking up all the oxygen in the room as they try to move on from the years when they lost the House, the Senate and the White House with him as the face of the party.

According to NBC's Natasha Korecki, a substantial number of Republicans have grown tired of his act.

"As the next round of midterm primaries nears, a growing number of Republicans have admitted they've developed an acute case of Donald Trump fatigue," she reports. " They’re tired of looking backward at 2020. They’re tired of playing the fealty game. They’re tired of him claiming credit for their victories."

After speaking with more than a dozen Republican officials and advisors in the battleground states, Korecki writes they are tired of Trump-induced "chaos."

"Above all, they dread the turmoil he threatens to inject this fall with his penchant for prizing unswerving loyalty to him over electability, "the NBC report states before adding some influential donors to Trump's two presidential campaigns have also decided it is time for him to back off.

“I wish Trump would sit down and keep quiet. I think the country’s had enough of him,” admitted GOP donor Perry DiLoreto of Nevada before adding, "Donald Trump was a great example of somebody that had some good ideas and had good common sense. But to move any of those ideas forward, you have to know how to have civil dialogue with people."

According to NBC's Korecki, "The seesaw of emotions Republicans are expressing comes as more of the party rank and file members — who still adoringly back Trump and his politics — show signs that they're open to new faces in the party to run for president in 2024."

One Republican Party official, who did not wish to be named, cut right to the chase and claimed, "Trump fatigue is all over the place. It’s among committee people and especially elected officials," while also admitting that Trump's unpredictability has kept some intriguing possible candidates on the sidelines.

According to the report, "some prospective candidates who declined to run at all," stated “I’m not going to spend a year campaigning, raising money only for the last week of the campaign him to decide he doesn’t like my golf swing and endorses my opponent.’”

Andrew Hitt, former state Republican Party chair in Wisconsin, summarized the Trump fatigue, telling NBC, "It’s not one thing. It’s some folks wanting to find a new candidate [in 2024]. Some folks think he can’t win. Some folks are upset about January 6, and some folks are upset that we’re still talking about 2020. You put all of those things together and it’s leading to more folks wanting to move on.”