Cash-strapped Trump campaign spent $1.5 million on Sean Hannity-created ad so bad it only ran on his show: report

Benjamin told fans a year ago they could enjoy a "two-weeks vacation" on the property, which he calls "Beartaria," for $400, but then cautioned that his idea was more of a concept than an actual place.

"Don't plan your life around Beartaria at all," Benjamin told his fans.

Neighbors have pointed out the property has utilities and is connected to a crude, narrow road that is maintained by neighbors who simply add more rocks to it, and they're worried about the possibility of organized military training that Benjamin has talked about.

"If you try to squat on my land when I offer you campgrounds, I have my own paramilitary squad," Benjamin said in one video.

"I'd have my own private paramilitary force, which is always a good thing," Benjamin said in another video.



But he insisted to The Beast that he was only joking.

"I do not have a paramilitary squad," Benjamin said in an email. "I was making a joke as a comedian. Unless you consider my goats and chickens a military."

A group of nine of Benjamin's neighbors have grown concerned about the prospect of Benjamin's fans trekking out to the property, which they say is zoned for agricultural or forest uses.

In an email to county officials, one neighbor pointed out that the property isn't serviced by utilities, raising the threat that inexperienced campers could start forest fires in their attempts to have campfires. The property is connected to a narrow, crude road, according to the neighbors, whose meager maintenance amounts to residents adding rocks to it every year.

Benjamin's neighbors have also become alarmed over the possibility of organized military training at the property.

"This poses a clear and present danger," a Vietnam War veteran who lives near Benjamin told the Kootenai Valley Times. "This is a commercial enterprise offering training in weapons and tactics and not a use allowed in this zone. There is no conceivable reason to allow this use. If we wait too long, it will be too late."

Benjamin told The Daily Beast no guns have been fired on the property since he purchased it. But his attempts to downplay the possibility of guns at Ursa Rio have been undermined by his habit of describing grandiose plans for the land in hours-long livestreams several times a week, with the most incendiary statements archived and analyzed by his online detractors.