'It's going to be a tough day': Georgia Republicans concerned over Herschel Walker's Senate run

In a teaser for an ABC "Nightline " report on the next seven days of GOP primaries that could dictate the fate of both the Senate and the House of Representatives, Republicans in Georgia express dismay at the inevitability that they will be saddled with former football player Herschel Walker as their nominee for an obtainable Senate seat.

With Republicans at the state and national level desperate to reclaim a seat currently held by Sen. Raphael Warnock (D), Walker has jumped to the front of the pack for the GOP nod after receiving Trump's endorsement, despite confirmed reports about his mental issues and allegations of domestic violence.

Even with those allegations of instability and scandals -- including an Associated Press report that the former University of Georgia football player had an armed confrontation with police in 2011 -- former President Trump handed his endorsement to Walker.

Now, with the Georgia primary a week away, Republicans in the state are predicting disaster in November if Walker continues to campaign the way he has leading up to the primary.

As one of his opponents, Georgia agriculture commissioner Gary Black, pointed out, Walker has succeeded so far because he has avoided debates and probing questions about his disturbing past.

Speaking with Nightline, Black explained, "There's a pattern of deflect, defer, run, hide, twist," adding, "It's unacceptable for service in the United States Senate. In my opinion, I think most Georgians are going to agree."

Outgoing Georgia Lt Gov. Geoff Duncan is one of those Georgia Republicans that agrees and predicted doom in November.

Saying Walker needs to come clean about allegations of domestic violence and mental issues well before the midterm general election, Duncan predicted to ABC, ""If he doesn't, then I think it's going to be a tough day in Georgia when we get to the November election, and we're going to send, unfortunately, another Democrat to represent us as a U.S. senator."

