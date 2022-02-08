Trump handed over 'at least one item of clothing' to National Archives -- and his infamous Sharpie hurricane map: NYT

The New York Times has filed a report that gives more details about the documents and assorted items that former President Donald Trump inappropriately smuggled down to his Mar-a-Lago resort.

According to the Times, Trump didn't just take official documents with him, but a broad array of items that he then had to give back when the Supreme Court ruled he could not use executive privilege to block the National Archives from handing over documents related to the investigation into the January 6th Capitol riots.

"The items... included a map Mr. Trump famously drew on with a black Sharpie marker to demonstrate the track of Hurricane Dorian heading toward Alabama in 2019 to back up a declaration he had made on Twitter that contradicted weather forecasts," the Times writes. "Other items in the boxes were reams of news clips printed out for Mr. Trump, as well as at least one item of clothing, the people familiar with the process said."

It is unknown at this time what possible piece of clothing Trump could have improperly taken from the White House.

The National Archives on Monday accused Trump of improperly removing records from the White House that by law should have been handed over to the agency when he left office in January 2021.

"The Presidential Records Act is critical to our democracy, in which the government is held accountable by the people," said Archivist of the United States David Ferriero. "There should be no question as to the need for both diligence and vigilance. Records matter."