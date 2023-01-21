Trump 'ignorance' slammed by architect of J6 committee's investigation
Donald Trump (Photo by Mandel Ngan for AFP)

According to the former U.S. House of Representatives' general counsel who served the Democratic-led chamber during Donald Trump's administration, his hope is that sanity will once again prevail after having worked on two impeachments and the investigation of the Jan.6 insurrection the former president inspired.

Now that the Republican Party controls the chamber, attorney Doug Letter is off the case and free to talk about his experiences during the riot -- when he had to flee with sensitive documents -- and his work investigating afterward.

In an interview with Politico, Letter pointedly singled out the Trump administration for having done damage to the country.

According to Letter, "I just feel like the Biden administration and future administrations are not going to act like the Trump administration. They’re not going to show such ignorance of our system and think that the executive branch can ignore the legislative branch. That’s not the way it works.”

"Before the Capitol riot, Letter spent years litigating the chamber’s effort to obtain Trump’s tax returns and financial records, not to mention fighting the Trump administration’s effort to include a citizenship question on the 2020 Census, among many more fronts of courtroom battle," Politico's Kyle Cheney wrote before adding that on the day of the riot, "he had to retrieve several giant binders that were full of sensitive strategy and scripts for the day’s proceedings. He opted to forgo evacuating with Pelosi and instead raced back to the chamber."

In the aftermath, Politico reports, "Letter also won court fights to obtain telephone records from Arizona GOP chair Kelli Ward, who took part in Trump world’s plan to send false electors to Congress. And he helped direct the House’s strategy to hold certain Trump advisers in contempt of Congress, which resulted in prosecutions of Trump advisers Peter Navarro and Steve Bannon."

Asked about what he discovered, he replied, "We had a whole enormous number of people that, as we now know, were putting together this massive, not just a conspiracy, but a whole bunch of conspiracies, to attack our democracy.”

As for all the battles he had to pursue with the litigious Trump, he told Politico, "I would hope that we’ll go back to a system where there are nowhere near as many fights in court.”

