Democrats' impeachment probe of Trump for Capitol riots could take just two days: report

On Thursday, CNN reported that if House Democrats move forward with proposals to impeach outgoing President Donald Trump for his role in provoking the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, the articles could be approved within just two days.

"One option Democrats are exploring: offering articles of impeachment through a privileged resolution," reported Manu Raju, Lauren Fox, and Phil Mattingly. "That would allow the chamber to move ahead with a vote to impeach Trump within two days, skip hearings, approving an organizing resolution, an investigation and moving straight to a vote. Top Democrats in both chambers seem to embrace this approach."

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) has made clear impeachment is on the table if Vice President Mike Pence and Cabinet members do not move expeditiously to strip Trump of power under the 25th Amendment. The Democratic caucus will hold a conference call at noon on Friday discussing the matter.

Even if the impeachment moves forward quickly, there is no guarantee that the Senate, which was recently won by Democrats but which is currently still led by Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY), will put conviction to a vote soon, or that any significant number of Republicans have a desire to remove Trump from office in this manner.