D.C. insider sees 'cracks' in Trump's armor that could accelerate if he's indicted
Reacting to reports that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg could indict Donald Trump over his part in paying hush money to adult film star Stormy Daniels before the 2016 presidential election, former White House press secretary Jen Psaki bucked the conventional wisdom that the former president could use the criminal charge to his advantage.

Late Friday it was reported that Bragg was working with law enforcement officials to set up security plans.

According to NBC, "Law enforcement agencies are conducting preliminary security assessments, the officials said, and are discussing potential security plans in and around the Manhattan Criminal Court, at 100 Centre Street, in case Trump is charged in connection with an alleged hush money payment to Stormy Daniels and travels to New York to face any charges."

With that in mind, and based upon how Trump has used any hint of an investigation into his activities to rally his fans and raise money, Psaki stated the former president has seen some of his support trickle away as he makes a third run for the presidency and the latest news is an entirely different matter.

In a column for MSNBC, she wrote, "There has been a flurry of analysis suggesting an indictment could actually help his campaign. But before you freak out about that possibility, let’s consider a few things."

"Yes, it’s safe to bet that Trump will try to weaponize this for political gain. We have watched him do that plenty of times before. We’ve also seen his base stick by him. As Trump famously said, he could shoot somebody on Fifth Avenue and still 'wouldn’t lose any voters,'" she continued, before asserting, "But he’s never been indicted before. And we’ve already seen some recent cracks in the armor …"

