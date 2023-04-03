Donald Trump was caught "off guard" by his indictment in New York, but sources said he has remained surprisingly calm ahead of his first court appearance.

Sources familiar with the former president's recent conversations told CNN that Trump feels confident he can beat the roughly 30 charges filed against him by Manhattan district attorney Alvin Bragg -- although they haven't been revealed yet.

“[Trump’s] definitely p---ed off and wants to take this on aggressively, but he has been pretty low-key for Trump,” one source said.

Another source conceded that he didn't like being indicted and did not want to be forced to appear Tuesday in court, but Trump wasn't too worried about the final outcome.

“As someone who has been present for a rage fit, this [response] has not been that,” another source close to Trump said. “He is being told by a lot of people that this is a weak case and he can beat it."

Trump spent the weekend playing golf and joined his wife Melania for dinner at Mar-a-Lago, where sources said he appeared quieter than usual, but his plans for this week had not yet been finalized and his advisers remained concerned about the possibility of a mugshot -- and the future political ramifications of the case.

“Sure, maybe this will help him in the primary,” said one former Trump adviser. “If these indictments start piling up, there is no way this will help him – in the primary or in the general. People will get tired of it.”