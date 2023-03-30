Donald Trump
Alina Habba, an attorney for Donald Trump, revealed that her client would travel to New York City to be processed and fingerprinted.

Habba spoke to Fox News anchor Bret Baier on Thursday after Trump was indicted by a Manhattan grand jury.

"I found out frankly minutes before it broke that of the indictment, but I'm equally as shocked, I would say, as the rest of the world right now," she told Baier. "And just knowing the facts as I know them, based on comments to the press by people like Michael Cohen, who they're resting their case on, I think his sentiments are that this is a result of him leading in the polls, doing incredibly well."

Habba said that the Secret Service would be involved in Trump's surrender.

"Obviously, this is not a normal individual," she explained. "This is the first time in history that anybody has done this to a former president and candidate. So, there will be a lot of coordination with the DA and the security team for the president, as well as his attorney's panel in this case."

"And of course, yes, there would be, I wouldn't call it a surrender, but there's a process and an arraignment, just like anyone else would do," Habba added.

