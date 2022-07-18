Fear of imminent criminal indictments has Trump hoping to return to the Oval Office as soon as possible: report

According to a report from Rolling Stone, Trump insiders confirmed that the former president is becoming increasingly anxious that he could face criminal indictments soon and is acknowledging he needs the protection from prosecution that being president again would provide him.

Earlier reports had Trump wanting to run again to seek revenge on the people he feels betrayed him as well as a belief that the 2020 election was stolen from him.

With the House Select Committee investigating the Jan 6th insurrection making a devastating case against him that could force the DOJ to agree to issue criminal indictments, the reality that he could actually be prosecuted appears to have sunk in and he's frantic for the safety of the Oval Office, according to Rolling Stone's sources.

"In recent months, Trump has made clear to associates that the legal protections of occupying the Oval Office are front-of-mind for him, four people with knowledge of the situation tell Rolling Stone," the report by Asawin Suebsaeng and Adam Rawnsley reported. "Trump has 'spoken about how when you are the president of the United States, it is tough for politically motivated prosecutors to get to you,' says one of the sources, who has discussed the issue with Trump this summer."

“He says when [not if] he is president again, a new Republican administration will put a stop to the [Justice Department] investigation that he views as the Biden administration working to hit him with criminal charges — or even put him and his people in prison," the report adds.

The report is buttressed by former Trump lawyer Ty Cobb telling Rolling Stone last month, "I do think criminal prosecutions are possible…for Trump and [former White House chief of staff Mark] Meadows certainly."

The Rolling Stone report adds, "Trump himself seems to acknowledge potential problems. He 'said something like, ‘[prosecutors] couldn’t get away with this while I was president,’” another one of the four sources recalls. “It was during a larger discussion about the investigations, other possible 2024 [primary] candidates, and what people were saying about the Jan. 6 hearings … He went on for a couple minutes about how ‘some very corrupt’ people want to ‘put me in jail.’”

