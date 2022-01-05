More than 1,000 public figures exposed as accomplices to Trump's effort to overturn democracy

More than a thousand public figures helped Donald Trump spread his election lies and aided his efforts to overturn his 2020 loss.
The Insurrection Index has identified 1,011 individuals in positions of public trust, including current or former government employees, played a role in the former president's bid to hold onto power despite his election loss, as well as 393 organizations that were determined to have taken part in Trump's attempt to overthrow American democracy, reported The Guardian.
“These are folks who silenced the voices of American voters, who took a validly held election and created fraudulent information to try to silence voters," said Christina Baal-Owens, executive director of the voting-rights group Public Wise, which compiled the list. "They have no business being near legislation or being able to affect the lives of American people."
The index, which will go live online Thursday on the one-year anniversary of the Jan. 6 insurrection, includes 147 members of Congress who objected to the certification of President Joe Biden's election win, as well as state legislators, school board members and other elected officials across the U.S. who questioned the election results or took steps to impede certification.
READ: 'I don't want to hear from you!' Kayleigh McEnany melts down at White House staffer over Trump's incompetence
“We are one, maybe two elections away from a constitutional crisis over election subversion,” said Marc Elias, a legal adviser to Public Wise and election lawyer who worked with Hillary Clinton in 2016 and led Joe Biden's defense against Trump's 2020 lawsuits. “If we don’t recognize who was behind the attempt to disrupt the peaceful transfer of power, then next time we will be less prepared and it may succeed.”
Elias called on Democrats to strengthen their efforts against Republican attacks on democratic institutions, rather than making voting rights just one cause among many.
“The central theme of the Republican party today is undermining free and fair elections," Elias said. "Under Trump that has become a credential within the party, and we can’t let those folks win without a fight because if we do we lose our democracy.”