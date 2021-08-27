Trump bungles name of new ISIS group — and is ridiculed by former GOP congressman for his ignorance

Cable news spent most of Thursday discussing the new ISIS-K threat after the group took responsibility for the bombings outside the airport in Kabul that killed 13 American service members and wounded 15.

The Islamic State Khorasan, known as ISIS-K, is the ISIS affiliate in Afghanistan and Pakistan.

After phoning into Fox News, Trump seemed confused about the name of the group.

"And ISIS-X, as you know, I knocked out 100% of the ISIS caliphate, I knocked it out," Trump said. "In Syria, Iraq, we knocked it out. So now they have a new ISIS, called ISIS-X."

