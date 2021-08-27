Trump bungles name of new ISIS group — and is ridiculed by former GOP congressman for his ignorance

Fox News screengrab
Cable news spent most of Thursday discussing the new ISIS-K threat after the group took responsibility for the bombings outside the airport in Kabul that killed 13 American service members and wounded 15.
The Islamic State Khorasan, known as ISIS-K, is the ISIS affiliate in Afghanistan and Pakistan.
After phoning into Fox News, Trump seemed confused about the name of the group.
"And ISIS-X, as you know, I knocked out 100% of the ISIS caliphate, I knocked it out," Trump said. "In Syria, Iraq, we knocked it out. So now they have a new ISIS, called ISIS-X."
Former Rep. Joe Walsh (R-IL) ridiculed Trump.
Hey @DonaldJTrumpJr, uh…what’s “ISIS-X?” https://t.co/nqG91E9iWN— Joe Walsh (@Joe Walsh) 1630028210.0
"That's the new ISIS-X, where they broke away -- or ISIS-K. They'll have an ISIS-X pretty soon, which is gonna be w… https://t.co/ygmjrC2GZr— Aaron Rupar (@Aaron Rupar) 1630029341.0