Trump slapped down by judge in bid to avoid Jan. 6 Capitol cop trial
Donald Trump's attempt to get a civil suit filed by Capitol police officers who were brutalized by insurrectionists on Jan. 6 dismissed failed and will proceed.

According to a report from Bloomberg News, US District Judge Amit Mehta poured called cold water of the former president's bid to get out from under the lawsuit by claiming presidential immunity.

The report states, "The arguments raised by Trump and other defendants were 'in large part duplicative of those the court already considered and addressed' in a previous civil suit against the former president, Mehta wrote. In that case, Mehta ruled that Trump’s speech at a rally preceding the riot went beyond protections afforded by the First Amendment and those shielding presidents from civil liability while in office."

A large part of the case hinges on the former president's exhortation to his followers to "fight like hell" which is believed to have encouraged the violence that forced lawmakers to flee for their lives following a "Stop the Steal" rally.

With Bloomberg adding, "During the attack, 140 police officers were assaulted and rioters caused more than $2 million in property damage," the new report adds, "The case brought by the Capitol police officers stands apart because of the long list of 20 defendants, Mehta wrote."

