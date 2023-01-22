Trump bizarrely uses California mass shooting to complain about treatment of Jan. 6 rioters

Early Sunday morning Donald Trump reacted to the mass shooting in Monterrey Park, California that claimed at least ten lives by tieing it to the treatment of those who have been indicted or convicted for participating in the Jan 6 insurrection.

As police search for what is reported to be one shooter in Los Angeles, Trump's first impulse was not to express sympathy for the shooting victims and their families but to, presumably, make a point that things will be different if he is re-elected in 2024.

Taking to his Truth Social account, he began, "10 dead in California shooting, horrible gun wielding ANTIFA protest against our great police in Atlanta - Nothing will happen to them despite night of rage and destruction."

That was followed by, "Yet our January 6th protestors, over a Rigged Election, have had their lives ruined despite nobody killed except true Patriot Ashli B."

"This situation will be fully rectified after 2024 Election. Thank you!" he concluded.