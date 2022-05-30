House Jan 6th hearings looking to be more devastating to Trump than his impeachments: columnist
In a column for CNN, contributor and political analyst Dean Obeidallah noted that House Select Committee investigating the January 6th insurrection has been very secretive about their specific plans and witness list for the televised June hearings, but there are indications that Donald Trump could come out of them even more damaged than his two impeachments.

Comparing the impending hearings to the summer "blockbuster" known as "Top Gun: Maverick," the columnist said the cast of characters who will appear before the bi-partisan committee of House members will likely paint a devastating portrait of Trump's involvement in trying to overturn the 2020 election -- and that could lead to criminal charges.

"The roster of potential talent lined up for the January 6 hearings is not too shabby," he writes. "The final cast has still not been locked in but could reportedly include a handful of former officials from the Department of Justice who Trump allegedly pressured for help in his failed bid to overturn the 2020 election. We might even see cameo appearances, via video clip, of previously recorded testimony by marquee players such as Donald Trump Jr. and Jared Kushner."

Obeidallah added the hearings will likely show the Trump and his inner circle "...may have had more than a bit part in the January 6 attack on the Capitol," which he said "makes this worse for Trump with regard to his two impeachments" because he "could be indicted under a myriad of laws with the possibility of conviction and jail time."

Claiming there is a "need for justice," Obeidallah added, "If the January 6 committee hearings can help achieve that, it will truly be the biggest blockbuster of this summer."

