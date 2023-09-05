'This evidence is now criminally destroyed!' Trump unloads on House J6 committee in latest tirade

Donald Trump on Tuesday took aim at the Jan. 6 House select committee, which the former president in his latest social media rant accused of improperly deleting and destroying evidence.
Trump suggested in a Truth Social post that “Deranged Jack Smith” should be "investigating the political Hacks & Thugs of the highly partisan January 6th Unselect Committee for tampering with, deleting, and destroying highly Confidential & Classified documents, pictures, tapes, evidence, and all forms of other important information."
"The highly partisan January 6th Committee of political Hacks and Thugs has been found to have DELETED & DESTROYED all evidence and findings of the recently ended Committee of TRUMP persecution and hatred," Trump wrote.
“This is a highly illegal act to, among other things, protect Crazy Nancy Pelosi for her grossly incompetent, or intentional, actions regarding her weak and inadequate response to security measures taken at the Capitol, for which she was responsible. This evidence is now criminally destroyed!” he continued.
The findings of the Jan. 6 House select committee can be seen for anyone in the public online here.