Trump was terrified that Jeffrey Epstein's girlfriend would pull him into the scandal

Jeffrey Epstein and President Donald Trump appeared to be close in several photos and videos of the two over the past 30 years. But according to Michael Wolff's new book, Trump was terrified that the arrest of a longtime girlfriend of Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell, would embroil him in the Epstein scandal.

Landslide: The Final Days of the Trump Presidency describes the former president as sitting lonely at Mar-a-Lago begging others for advice about lawyers he could hire to help him face his mounting lawsuits.

"Has she said anything about me?" Trump wondered. "Is she going to talk? Will she roll on anybody?"



The Lincoln Project has publicly shamed legal firms willing to work with Trump, turning many to pull away from the bad press.

Then there's the matter of Trump being known for not paying his legal bills. A 2016 report in USA Today revealed that Trump wouldn't pay carpenters or painters working on his new projects.

Now, Rudy Giuliani is facing the reality of Trump's lack of payment. It's something that Trump is "annoyed" about, according to the book. He doesn't think that Giuliani should be paid for his election challenge work because he never won any of the suits.

