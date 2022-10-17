Trump trashes GOP Senate candidate: 'MAGA doesn't vote for stupid people with big mouths'

On Monday morning, Donald Trump did no favors for the Republican candidate hoping to unseat Sen. Michael Bennet (D-CO) by lashing out at him on Truth Social and calling him "stupid."

The object of Trump's ire is moderate Republican Joe O'Dea, who is trailing Bennet by eight points. O'Dea recently told voters that he is opposed to seeing Trump ever hold office again.

As Politico reported on Monday, O'Dea has become an object of hope by the Republican leadership who think he could grab another Senate seat and return the chamber to a GOP majority.

The report states, "So, in the final weeks of the 2022 midterm campaign, with the GOP’s pickup prospects fading in states like Arizona and Georgia, national Republicans are looking for backup opportunities and holding out hope that O’Dea can eke out an upset in a state that’s on the bluer side of purple. With the Senate locked in at 50-50, Republicans need to gain just one seat to tip the chamber’s balance in their favor. But neither party currently has the upper hand as Election Day nears, and key races in Pennsylvania, Nevada and Georgia remain too close to call."

According to Dick Wadhams, former chair of the Colorado Republican Party, "Bennet has not put this away. He’s had this huge spending edge, and yet he has to beg and plead for the president to come out here to do something that Bennet could not get done in the Senate.”

Trump trashed O'Dea in a rant on Monday.

"There’s this RINO character in the Great State of Colorado, Joe O’Dea, that is running against the incumbent Democrat for the United States Senate, who is having a good old time saying that he wants to “distance” himself from President Trump, and other slightly nasty things," he wrote. "He should look at the Economy, Inflation, Energy Independence, defeating ISIS, the Strongest EVER Border, Great Trade Deals, & much more, before he speaks. MAGA doesn’t Vote for stupid people with big mouths. Good luck Joe!"