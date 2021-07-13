Donald Trump Jr. complains dad 'hasn't told me' if he's running again even though he's made the decision
Fox 28/screen grab

Donald Trump Jr. revealed on Tuesday that his father won't tell him whether he's running for president in 2024 even though he has made the decision.

“He hasn't told me either way," the former president's son explained to Fox 28 host Jan Jeffcoat. “I'd love him to do it because I don't know that there's anyone else on the Republican side that can take the slings and the arrows, that can take the heat."

Trump's father recently told Fox News host Sean Hannity that he has made his decision on 2024 but refused to say if he is running.

Steve Bannon, a former White House adviser, has said that there is “absolutely no doubt" that the former president will run again.

Watch the video below from Fox 28.

