Donald Trump Jr brutally reminded of his 'drunken circus chimp' dad after failed swipe at Biden's speech
Donald Trump Jr (Youtube)

On Tuesday, amid President Joe Biden's press conference on efforts to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, Donald Trump Jr. tried to mock him on Twitter, suggesting that he was struggling to speak.

But the attack didn't go the way that he might have hoped. Swarms of commenters on social media flooded his mentions with clips and quotes from his father stumbling and bumbling through press conferences, often garbling his comments to the point of near unintelligibility — including his excessive slurring, his discussion of "Yo-Semites" National Park, and his inability to pronounce words like "coronavirus" or "contingency."










