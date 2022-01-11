Capitol riot probe 'inches closer to the Trump family' as committee subpoenas two of Don Jr.'s advisers

The House Select Committee investigating the Capitol insurrection issued three new subpoenas on Tuesday afternoon.



The committee subpoenaed two close advisers to Donald Trump Jr., Andy Surabian and Arthur Schwartz, as well as a former White House official who helped craft former president Donald Trump's Jan. 6 speech, Ross Worthington.



According to Politico, the committee's decision to subpoena two of Trump Jr.'s advisers was "an indication that they’re inching ever closer to the Trump family."

"The younger Trump has been the source of recent revelations from the committee for pleading with his father amid the violence on Jan. 6 to issue a public denouncement of the rioters," Politico reported. "Trump Jr. lamented that his father’s earlier statements were insufficient to quell the violence and sought a firmer effort."

The subpoenas require the three to provide documents by Jan. 24 and appear for depositions between Jan. 31 and Feb. 2.

Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS), who chairs the committee, said in a statement: “The Select Committee is seeking information from individuals who were involved with the rally at the Ellipse. Protests on that day escalated into an attack on our democracy. Protestors became rioters who carried out a violent attempt to derail the peaceful transfer of power.”

Read the subpoenas here, here, and here.