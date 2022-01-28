Donald Trump Jr. says intel officials are 'lying' about potential for Russian cyberattack in bizarre Hannity rant

Earlier this month, after Rounds said the 2020 election was "as fair as we have seen," Trump issued a statement saying he would "never endorse this jerk again.” Trump also suggested that Rounds was either "crazy or stupid."

During a news conference on Thursday, Noem was asked about her reaction to Trump's statement.

“We all know that we have times that we don’t like what President Trump says and what he’s — language that he’s used,” Noem responded. “I know Mike Rounds personally. He is not a jerk. He is a good man.”

Asked whether the election was fair, Noem said, "President (Joe) Biden is the president of the United States today. I do think there was election discrepanices from state to state."



She went on to claim, falsely, that due to the pandemic, governors were allowed to sign emergency orders "that allowed them to conduct their elections however they wanted to."

"We saw from state to state, election laws be violated and changed," Noem alleged. "People could mail in their ballots when that's not in their state statutes to do so. People could allow unions to collect ballots. There was different things that happened in every single state, so we know that from state to state, we saw things happen that we would not call fair, but President Biden is the president of the United States today."



Asked whether the alleged "discrepancies" could have changed the outcome of the election, Noem responded, "There hasn't been proof that it would have changed the outcome."

"So was President Biden fairly elected president?" a reporter asked.

"We shall see," Noem responded. "I understand there's still legal challenges out there, but it has not been up for debate that (Biden is) the president of the United States. I've always clearly said that."

