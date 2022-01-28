Donald Trump Jr. says intel officials are 'lying' about potential for Russian cyberattack in bizarre Hannity rant

Donald Trump Jr. cast doubt on intelligence warning that Russia could launch a cyberattack on American assets during an animated appearance on Sean Hannity's show on Thursday.
Trump Jr. said that talk of Russian retaliation for America's assistance to Ukraine was part of an effort by Democrats to distract from domestic problems.
"I get to read reports saying that intelligence is saying that Russians may be launching a cyber attack on America," Trump Jr. said. "I don’t think so! I imagine that’s our people lying to us to try to instigate getting us into another war to distract from the incompetence!"
Although President Joe Biden has provided military assistance to Ukraine to defend itself against Russian aggression, he has repeatedly ruled out sending American troops into the country to fight against Russia.
Trump Jr. then went on to claim that Ukraine is "calling in favors" from Biden to cover up his son's alleged corruption, despite the fact that multiple European countries are also sending military assistance to the nation.
