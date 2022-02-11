New Mueller report details show special prosecutor mulled charging Don Trump Jr with computer crime
Newly unredacted portions for special counsel Robert Mueller's report show that prosecutors mulled charging Donald Trump Jr. with a computer crime.

As BuzzFeed reports, Mueller and his team considered charging Trump Jr. for using a password given to him by WikiLeaks to access a protected computer.

"The facts known to the Office likely sufficed to establish each element of a misdemeanor violation of Section 1030(a)(2)(C)," the unredacted report states. "Trump Jr. received the password from WikiLeaks and then wrote to others that 'it worked' when he tried it, that evidence would support a conclusion that he 'accessed a computer without authorization... That same course of conduct and Trump Jr.'s email admissions afterwards, also suggested that Trump Jr. acted 'intentionally.'"

However, prosecutors say that Trump Jr. was not charged because he "accessed the website shortly before it went public using a 'guessed' password that, although it was sent to him individually, had also been posted by WikiLeaks to its public Twitter account."

In addition to details about Trump Jr., the newly revealed sections of the report show that the Mueller team did not believe it had sufficient evidence to charge Trump ally Roger Stone with taking part in a conspiracy to hack the Democratic National Committee.

