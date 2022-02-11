Trump rages at Mitch McConnell for helping give 'legitimacy' to 'Marxist' Jan. 6 committee
Trump speaks to the media in the Rose Garden at the White House. (Michael Candelori / Shutterstock.com)

Former President Donald Trump put out an angry new statement on Friday that blamed Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) for helping to give "legitimacy" to the House Select Committee investigating the January 6th Capitol riots.

The twice-impeached former president's statement began with a litany of falsehoods that included a bogus claim that the Capitol Police are "spying" on members of Congress.

"The Unselect Committee and Nancy Pelosi are completely out of control, harassing innocent people, seizing private phone and bank records, and using the Capitol Police to spy on members of Congress," Trump wrote. "The RINOs, who were recently given support by Mitch McConnell, are trying to give legitimacy to a totally illegitimate and Marxist exercise."

Trump then rehashed many of the arguments that he has made in the past, including the false claim that it was Nancy Pelosi's responsibility to ensure that Trump's violent followers weren't able to successfully breach the Capitol.

LISTEN: GOP's Ron Johnson complains that he's 'only' doubled his net worth since taking office

He then pivoted to making more false claims about the election he lost to President Joe Biden.

"They should be looking at the massive evidence of Voter Fraud, which continues to come out daily, and is why everyone was there in the first place," he wrote, even though no evidence comes out daily. The Unselect Committee is a cover up of the real insurrection, which took place on Nov. 3rd!"

Read the full statement below.

SmartNews