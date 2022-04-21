Donald Trump Jr. shreds right-wing Club for Growth for standing by 'establishment candidate' Josh Mandel

Donald Trump Jr. on Thursday upped his family's war with the right-wing Club for Growth, which reportedly angered former President Donald Trump by sticking with its endorsement of Josh Mandel in the Ohio Senate race.

"Ohio friends -- meet the real Josh Mandel," Trump Jr. said. "The Club for Chinese Growth backed establishment candidate in the OH Sen race."

He then linked to a video showing Mandel earning praise from establishment Republicans such as Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) and the late Sen. John McCain (R-AZ), as well vowing in 2012 to be willing to work with former President Barack Obama if he were to win re-election.

Trump Jr.'s tweet came hours after New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman reported that Trump had expected the Club for Growth to fall in line after he made his endorsement of Vance last week.

Despite this, wrote Haberman, "the Club aired a new spot today featuring Vance quotes criticizing Trump in the past" in a continued effort to paint Vance as a "Never Trump" Republican.

Trump then instructed an aide to tell the Club to "go f*ck youself," Haberman writes.

Watch Trump Jr.'s anti-Mandel video below.







