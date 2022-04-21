Kevin McCarthy saved Trump from 'political extinction' -- and many Republicans secretly resent him: NYT reporter

Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) in January 2021 made a pilgrimage to visit former President Donald Trump in Mar-a-Lago, despite the fact that just weeks earlier he said he was going to demand Trump's resignation in the wake of the January 6th Capitol riots.

Speaking with CNN's Jake Tapper on Thursday, New York Times reporters Alex Burns and Jonathan Martin said McCarthy's decision to make amends with Trump over the Capitol riot was a pivotal moment in keeping him a force within the GOP.

As Tapper noted while talking with reporters, Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) this week put out a tweet blaming McCarthy for rescuing Trump from "political extinction" after the riots, when many Republicans had hoped Trump would be allowed to fade away.

"I know Adam Kinzinger is not the only Republican who thinks that way," Tapper said.

"He's sure not," Martin replied. "You know from your sources on the Hill, and obviously we talked to many people on the Hill for our book as well, that's a widespread view. Most people in the GOP in Congress won't say it like Adam did today in a tweet, but privately, yes, they said that was a seminal moment in the modern history of the Republican Party."

Kevin McCarthy saved Trump from political 'extinction' -- and some Republicans secretly resent him





