Donald Trump Jr. and girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle buy $9.7million mansion
Donald Trump Jr. and his girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle have finally found a home to buy near Mar-a-Lago. The couple put up their Hamptons, New York home for sale as the whole Trump family ushered in a kind of exodus to Florida.

Florida laws have a Homestead Exemption, which helps protect citizens against those who win lawsuits that involve damages.

Article X, Section 4 of the Florida Constitution establishes protection against creditors, explained one law firm. Under the Florida Constitution, there are three exemptions:

  1. Exemption from forced sale before and at death
  2. Restrictions on devise and alienation
  3. And exemption from taxation per Art. VII, Section 6
The Trump family hasn't explicitly said that it's their reason for moving to Florida, but Donald Trump Jr., Tiffany Trump, and Ivanka Trump are all moving their families from New York to Florida. Eric Trump hasn't announced that he will be moving yet, but his wife Lara is thinking about running for U.S. Senate in North Carolina, where she would have to establish residency to hold office for the state.
The Daily Mail reported that Trump and Guilfoyle found a $9.7million, 11,000-square-foot, six-bedroom mansion just 20 minutes from dear old dad's home at Mar-a-Lago. The home is significantly less than the $30 million home Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump purchased closer to Miami.
"On top of the home price, Trump Jr. and Guilfoyle must pay a $195,000 membership fee for access to Admirals Cove's marina, golf course and tennis courts," said the Daily Mail.