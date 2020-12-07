Quantcast
Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner buying $30 million plot at ‘Billionaire’s Bunker’ on Miami island: report

Published

17 mins ago

on

Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump via Twitter

Senior White House advisor Ivanka Trump and husband Jared Kushner are reportedly making a major real estate investment in Florida.

“Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner have splashed out on a $30 million-plus dollar lot of land on Miami’s uber-swanky and high-security Indian Creek Island — known as the “Billionaire’s Bunker” — Page Six can exclusively reveal. Ahead of President Trump’s exit from the White House, the couple is busy making plans for life after D.C. and have viewed numerous properties and lots of land in the Miami and Palm Beach area,” the NY Post reported Monday.

The newspaper believes the lot was purchased from Spanish singer Julio Iglesias.

“The private, guarded and gated Indian Creek Island is also one of the most secure places in Florida, as it boasts a 13-man police force for just 29 residences,” the tabloid reported. “It measures 1.84 acres with 200 feet of private waterfront. The lot was for sale at $31.8 million. Taxes are $472,764 a year.”

The couple have been looking to move somewhere other than back to New York City, which is said to be inhospitable, to live after Trump leaves office on January 20th. Posters have gone up in Manhattan telling the couple they are not welcome.

